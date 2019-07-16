Shane McMahon ‘Town Hall’ Segment Announced For Smackdown

– Shane McMahon will be hearing concerns from the Smackdown roster about his work on this week’s episode. WWE has announced that McMahon will host a “Smackdown Town Hall” on Tuesday’s episode. The segment will see McMahon address the criticism raised by Kevin Owens, who went off on Shane last week for his constant appearances that have kept several deserving roster members off the show, something Owens continued to rail against throughout last week. Shane responded by banning Owens from live events.

Smackdown airs tomorrow night on USA Network.