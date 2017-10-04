WWE News: Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens Video, Smackdown Dark Match Main Event

– WWE posted the below video, looking at the feud between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens. It was announced on last night’s WWE Smackdown that their Hell in a Cell match will now be a Falls Count Anywhere Hell In a Cell match.

– According to wrestlinginc.com, the dark match main event after last night’s WWE TV tapings in Denver saw Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles defeat Baron Corbin, Rusev and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.