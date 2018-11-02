Shane McMahon Wins WWE World Cup Tournament At Crown Jewel

In a bizarre twist for WWE Crown Jewel, Shane McMahon managed to win the WWE World Cup tournament to be named the “Best in the World.” McMahon, who was not an entrant in the tournament, replaced The Miz after the A-Lister suffered an injury. He then went on to pin Dolph Ziggler after hitting his coast-to-coast dropkick.

Is @mikethemiz about to be crowned BEST in the world?! The #WWEWorldCup tournament FINALS come your way RIGHT NOW on @WWENetwork! #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/wWpXgNlDhu — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 2, 2018