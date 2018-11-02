Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Shane McMahon Wins WWE World Cup Tournament At Crown Jewel

November 2, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Shane McMahon WWE Crown Jewel

In a bizarre twist for WWE Crown Jewel, Shane McMahon managed to win the WWE World Cup tournament to be named the “Best in the World.” McMahon, who was not an entrant in the tournament, replaced The Miz after the A-Lister suffered an injury. He then went on to pin Dolph Ziggler after hitting his coast-to-coast dropkick.

article topics :

Shane McMahon, WWE Crown Jewel, WWE World Cup, Joseph Lee

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading