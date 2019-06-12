wrestling / News
Possible Spoiler On Where The Shane McMahon Storyline Is Going
– For those of you wondering what the endgame is with Shane McMahon beating everyone on the roster, Twitter user WrestleVotes has some insight into where it could be going.
I’ve asked what the payoff is to this major Shane McMahon push & TV time allotment. No one seems to have a solid answer. One source said he could see (JUST HIS SPECULATION HERE) Shane being the one to defeat Kofi for the title. That would be something.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 12, 2019
Please note that it is just speculation on the part of WrestleVotes and nothing has been confirmed. Shane is currently on a roll, defeating The Miz three times and Roman Reigns once after being declared the Best in the World at Crown Jewel in November.
