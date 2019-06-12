wrestling / News

Possible Spoiler On Where The Shane McMahon Storyline Is Going

June 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Shane McMahon Fastlane

– For those of you wondering what the endgame is with Shane McMahon beating everyone on the roster, Twitter user WrestleVotes has some insight into where it could be going.

Please note that it is just speculation on the part of WrestleVotes and nothing has been confirmed. Shane is currently on a roll, defeating The Miz three times and Roman Reigns once after being declared the Best in the World at Crown Jewel in November.

