Shane McMahon’s Son Commits to Indiana University Football Team

Shane McMahon’s son is headed to play football for Indiana University. Declan McMahon announced that he has committed to the school, as you can see below. Shane McMahon also posted to Twitter to celebrate his son’s decision:

I am extremely grateful and excited to announce my commitment to play Football at Indiana University. Go Hoosiers! #LEO pic.twitter.com/Tpb0OxVzSg — Declan James McMahon (@ODmcmahon) April 7, 2022