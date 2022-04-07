wrestling / News

Shane McMahon’s Son Commits to Indiana University Football Team

April 7, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shane McMahon WWE Smackdown 103117 Image Credit: WWE

Shane McMahon’s son is headed to play football for Indiana University. Declan McMahon announced that he has committed to the school, as you can see below. Shane McMahon also posted to Twitter to celebrate his son’s decision:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Shane McMahon, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading