Shane Mercer Reacts To Logan Paul Using His Move In WWE Raw Match

Logan Paul busted out a Shane Mercer move in his match with Rey Mysterio on WWE Raw, and Mercer reacted to the moment on social media. Paul used a Moonsault And Battery in his victory over Mysterio to qualify for the Elimination Chamber, and Michael Cole shouted out Mercer by his Iron Demon moniker after the move.

Mercer retweeted WWE’s clip of the moment, writing:

“Appreciate it @MichaelCole

OK @LoganPaul I see you”

Mercer is a regular of GCW and OVW and has worked for a number of other independent promotions in the past several years.