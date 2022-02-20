wrestling / News

Shane Strickland Added to NJPW Strong Style Evolved

February 19, 2022 | Posted by Ashish
Shane Strickland Image Credit: GCW

Shane Strickland (Isaiah “Swerve” Scott) has been added to the NJPW Strong Style Evolved show on March 20th after making his NJPW debut at Thursday’s NJPW Strong: Rivals taping in Los Angeles.

No word yet on who Strickland will face on the show, which will also feature Jay White, Tom Lawlor, JONAH, Juice Robinion, Rocky Romero, and others.

