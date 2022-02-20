wrestling / News
Shane Strickland Added to NJPW Strong Style Evolved
February 19, 2022 | Posted by
Shane Strickland (Isaiah “Swerve” Scott) has been added to the NJPW Strong Style Evolved show on March 20th after making his NJPW debut at Thursday’s NJPW Strong: Rivals taping in Los Angeles.
No word yet on who Strickland will face on the show, which will also feature Jay White, Tom Lawlor, JONAH, Juice Robinion, Rocky Romero, and others.
A new addition to Strong Style Evolved March 20!
The Coliseum in Tampa St.Pete is SW3RVE's house!@swerveconfident will be in action!
TICKETS: https://t.co/sUfSHxhABq#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/TBGfFenOti
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 19, 2022
