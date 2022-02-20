Shane Strickland Added to NJPW Strong Style Evolved

Shane Strickland (Isaiah “Swerve” Scott) has been added to the NJPW Strong Style Evolved show on March 20th after making his NJPW debut at Thursday’s NJPW Strong: Rivals taping in Los Angeles.

No word yet on who Strickland will face on the show, which will also feature Jay White, Tom Lawlor, JONAH, Juice Robinion, Rocky Romero, and others.