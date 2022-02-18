wrestling / News
Shane Strickland Set For GCW Return In April
Shane Strickland (aka Isaiah Swerve Scott in WWE) is set to make his return to GCW. The promotion has announced that Strickland will appear on its upcoming April 9 and April 10 shows in Los Angeles and San Francisco.
As noted, Strickland was released by WWE back in November, and his non-compete is officially up.
