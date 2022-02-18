wrestling / News

Shane Strickland Set For GCW Return In April

February 18, 2022 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Shane Strickland Image Credit: GCW

Shane Strickland (aka Isaiah Swerve Scott in WWE) is set to make his return to GCW. The promotion has announced that Strickland will appear on its upcoming April 9 and April 10 shows in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

As noted, Strickland was released by WWE back in November, and his non-compete is officially up.

You can view GCW’s announcement below.

