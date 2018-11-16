Shane Strickland Leaving MLW, WWE Reportedly Interested

PWInsider reports that Shane Strickland will depart MLW next month after their Miami TV tapings on December 13 and 14. MLW has been preparing for this for some time. At one point they planned to write him out of storylines following MLW Wargames, which is why he was written to be hurt and carried out without competing. Instead, he showed up at the Chicago tapings last week and spoke out against MLW’s product and fans.

Strickland has been a regular for EVOLVE since August and also competed for Lucha Underground as Killshot. There are rumors that WWE is interested in him and sources believe that he will begin in NXT in January. WWE will announce a new group of signings that month.