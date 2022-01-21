wrestling / News
Shane Strickland’s Swerve City Releases New Single
January 20, 2022 | Posted by
Shane “Swerve” Strickland’s Swerve City has released a new single online. The WWE alumnus took to Twitter on Thursday to announce the release of “Big Sis Birthday,” on Apple Music. The song is also available on Spotify.
You can see Strickland’s announcement below, as well as listen to the song via Spotify:
NEW SINGLE from SWERVE CITY!!!https://t.co/rXQSi6VeH3
— SW3RVE The Realest (@swerveconfident) January 20, 2022