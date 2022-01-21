wrestling / News

Shane Strickland’s Swerve City Releases New Single

January 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shane Strickland MLW

Shane “Swerve” Strickland’s Swerve City has released a new single online. The WWE alumnus took to Twitter on Thursday to announce the release of “Big Sis Birthday,” on Apple Music. The song is also available on Spotify.

You can see Strickland’s announcement below, as well as listen to the song via Spotify:

