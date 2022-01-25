wrestling / News

Shane Strickland, Wes Lee Praise Montez Ford’s Superman Dive on WWE Raw

January 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Street Profits WrestleMania Montez Ford

Montez Ford had a big superhero moment on last night’s WWE Raw, and both Shane Strickland and Wes Lee took to social media to react. During the Street Profits’ match with the Mysterios, Ford leapt over the ropes in a dive and held a Superman pose for several seconds before landing on Rey and Dominik.

You can see the clip below, as well as reactions from Strickland and MSK member Lee:

