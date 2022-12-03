wrestling / News

AEW News: Shane Taylor Makes AEW Debut on Rampage, Juice Robinson Returns

December 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shane Taylor Keith Lee AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

– Shane Taylor has arrived in AEW, and has made a challenge for ROH Final Battle. Friday’s episode of Rampage saw the ROH alum appear during an interview with Keith Lee and challenge Lee to a match at the December 10th PPV, as you can see below.

Lee and Taylor are former tag team partners in ROH and elsewhere.

– Juice Robinson is back in AEW, making his return on tonight’s show as he issued a challenge to Samoa Joe for the ROH World Television Championship at Final Battle. Robinson last appeared in AEW in September where he faced Jon Moxley on Dynamite.

