AEW News: Shane Taylor Makes AEW Debut on Rampage, Juice Robinson Returns
– Shane Taylor has arrived in AEW, and has made a challenge for ROH Final Battle. Friday’s episode of Rampage saw the ROH alum appear during an interview with Keith Lee and challenge Lee to a match at the December 10th PPV, as you can see below.
Lee and Taylor are former tag team partners in ROH and elsewhere.
“The business between you and I is far from over”@RealKeithLee @swerveconfident @shane216taylor
Tune in to #AEWRampage on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/yAvUfCsY5O
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 3, 2022
– Juice Robinson is back in AEW, making his return on tonight’s show as he issued a challenge to Samoa Joe for the ROH World Television Championship at Final Battle. Robinson last appeared in AEW in September where he faced Jon Moxley on Dynamite.
"You may be the king of TV now… Kings get dethroned"
Former 3X IWGP United States Champion Juice Robinson is issuing a challenge to @SamoaJoe!#AEWRampage is on TNT! pic.twitter.com/So3ou5xfXe
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 3, 2022
