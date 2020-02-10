wrestling / News
Shane Taylor Appears At ROH Free Enterprise, Announces He’s Re-Signed
Shane Taylor is sticking with ROH, announcing that he’s re-signed at Sunday’s ROH Free Enterprise. Taylor appeared at the show and attacked Slex, then revealed that he’s re-signed with the company.
Taylor then took to Twitter and revealed that his contract gives him guaranteed World Title and World Six-Man Tag Team Title shots, as you can see below. Taylor announced last month that he was taking independent bookings.
Every demand met! Pen to paper done! The partnership between @ringofhonor & #ShaneTaylorPromotions isn't going to end anytime soon!!
-Highest single per fight deal
-Guaranteed 6 man title shot (@thekaun @ProlificMoses)
-Guaranteed World Championship shot#ByAnyMeansNecessary https://t.co/AOnIsON0OR
— Shane Taylor (@shane216taylor) February 9, 2020
