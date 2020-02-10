wrestling / News

Shane Taylor Appears At ROH Free Enterprise, Announces He’s Re-Signed

February 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shane Taylor, ROH

Shane Taylor is sticking with ROH, announcing that he’s re-signed at Sunday’s ROH Free Enterprise. Taylor appeared at the show and attacked Slex, then revealed that he’s re-signed with the company.

Taylor then took to Twitter and revealed that his contract gives him guaranteed World Title and World Six-Man Tag Team Title shots, as you can see below. Taylor announced last month that he was taking independent bookings.

