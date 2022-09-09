wrestling / News

Shane Taylor Comments On Making Impact Wrestling Debut

September 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shane Taylor Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Shane Taylor made his Impact debut on this week’s Before the Impact, and he took to social media to comment on the match. Taylor faced Crazzy Steve in a match that saw Steve pick up the win during the YouTube pre-show, and Taylor posted to Twitter to thank the fans in Dallas where the match was taped.

Taylor wrote:

“Dallas, THANK YOU!

For those who never folded

Who never switched up

Who ALWAYS stayed real

We just getting started.

We are #STP S/O @RealTSteelz @SavannahEvansNV @DashingChrisBey @KennyKingPb2 @MattTaven
@RealMikeBennett #ShaneTaylorPromotions #ImpactWrestling #ImpactOnAxsTV”

Steve also commented on the match, endorsing Taylor as you can see below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Shane Taylor, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading