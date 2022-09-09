wrestling / News
Shane Taylor Comments On Making Impact Wrestling Debut
Shane Taylor made his Impact debut on this week’s Before the Impact, and he took to social media to comment on the match. Taylor faced Crazzy Steve in a match that saw Steve pick up the win during the YouTube pre-show, and Taylor posted to Twitter to thank the fans in Dallas where the match was taped.
Taylor wrote:
“Dallas, THANK YOU!
For those who never folded
Who never switched up
Who ALWAYS stayed real
We just getting started.
We are #STP S/O @RealTSteelz @SavannahEvansNV @DashingChrisBey @KennyKingPb2 @MattTaven
@RealMikeBennett #ShaneTaylorPromotions #ImpactWrestling #ImpactOnAxsTV”
Steve also commented on the match, endorsing Taylor as you can see below.
