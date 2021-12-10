Shane Taylor On Emotions Surrounding ROH Final Battle, His Match With Kenny King

In a recent interview with Wrestling Epicenter, Shane Taylor discussed his upcoming match with Kenny King at ROH Final Battle, the emotions heading into Final Battle with ROH’s uncertain future, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Shane Taylor on his upcoming match with Kenny King at ROH Final Battle: “It is such a strange feeling. I have all the anger, bitterness, and resentment that I have towards Kenny for him costing me the World Championship. I understand what I’m going to have to do at Final Battle. I’m going to have to walk in there and I’m going to have to hurt my friend. I know what I’m going to have to do. Part of me wishes that things could have been different. Part of me wishes that I didn’t have to – Wishes that we could be hanging out somewhere about our daughters growing up. Laughing about how I got to be Ring of Honor World Champion and he didn’t. Talking trash the way things used to be. But, the reality is, that is not going to happen. The reality is I’m going to have to walk into Final Battle and make an example out of him.”

On the emotions heading into Final Battle with ROH’s uncertain future: “I feel like “surreal” is such a cliche now. It is like “energy” and “toxic.” (laughs) You know what I mean? People find buzz words to use for the era. There is this strange, poetic thing that keeps going through my mind. Ring of Honor started as a group of guys that wanted to show the world that they had the talent, the ability, and that there could be an alternative to the kind of wrestling that they already saw. For the past 20 years, Ring of Honor has not only influenced the sport but it has guided, changed the sport from not only the talent that you see in the ring but the style of wrestling that you see every night. Guys in the ’90’s weren’t having matches like they are today. That is a Ring of Honor influence! You can look at all the top companies and damn near all the top guys, all the main eventers, all the guys who are having matches that are blowing people away are Ring of Honor guys. That’s not a coincidence. (laughs) To have this chapter be closing feels like somehow letting them down. But, somehow, knowing that if this is going to be the end, you make them proud going out. You go out on your shield kind of feeling. I know every single person on that roster is planning on going out there and leaving everything they have in that ring. For myself and Kenny? We’re probably going to leave a piece of ourselves in there too.”

On Jay Lethal signing with AEW: “I love Jay. He’s been a mentor… And, he still is. I’m not going to say it past-tense. He’s definitely the (Michael) Jordan in that scenario that we’re trying to all chase. Selfishly, you want somebody like that to be at Final Battle because you know how good he is, you know what kind of leader he is, you know what he’s capable of. You want that talent on your show every single time. You can’t name 10 better wrestlers on this planet than Jay Lethal. (laughs) You want that on your side especially if you’re letting off all the shots. But, you can’t be mad at someone for making a business move for themselves and for their family. It was a good business move. But, selfishly, there is a feeling that is right that he should be here.”