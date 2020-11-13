Shane Taylor On Wanting To Team With Erik Of Viking Raiders, Taking Elbow Drop From Ian Riccaboni

In a recent interview with Fightful, Shane Taylor discussed wanting to team with Erik of the Viking Raiders, taking an elbow drop from Ring of Honor announcer Ian Riccaboni, and much more. Here are some highlights:

Shane Taylor on taking an elbow drop from Ian Riccaboni at ROH Unauthorized in 2019: “Solid A-. You see what I’m saying? For not a wrestler, that’s extremely well done. Extremely well done. That was fantastic, but, the high point of the match, and I don’t care what anybody says, Todd Sinclair’s leapfrog. Thing of beauty.”

On the importance of mixing things up as a wrestler: “You like to be a part of things like that. I’m a big fan of giving guys that shine and being different and changing things up a bit here and there. You can’t be too one-note. Especially in today’s world with so much media, so many options, so many things vying for people’s attention. You have to be able to give them some surprises here and there. So, I felt like that was a great thing. Looking forward to seeing more of those things. Not necessarily on a regular basis, but just here and there. Just giving people some surprises and things that they didn’t expect.”

On wanting to team with his mentor Ray Rowe (Erik of the Viking Raiders): “If we’re doing the six man then, obviously, my guys—[Kaun and Moses]—are the gonna be the guys that I’d chose to be right by my side. Probably, as always man, if I gotta pick one guy to go into a battle with it’d be Ray Rowe a.k.a. Erik of Viking Raiders fame. My trainer, godfather to my daughters, you know what I mean? If there’s one guy I’m gonna walk into a room with going, ‘Hey, me and you gotta fight this whole place,’ it’d be him.”