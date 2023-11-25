wrestling / News
Shane Taylor Lists His Goals In ROH Including World Title Match
Shane Taylor has several goals in Ring of Honor, and he laid them out in a social media post. Taylor posted to Twitter to respond to a fan who asked why he isn’t in the AEW Continental Classic and said he has different goals, writing:
“I’ve got different goals…
#1. Show @theleemoriarty why he’s BEST TECHNICAL WRESTLER ON THE PLANET & Future PURE champion
#2. Take back my Television Championship
#3. See Eddie Kingston about that World Title
4. Have #STP reclaim it’s throne over ROH AND @AEW
5. Expand…”
I've got different goals…
#1. Show @theleemoriarty why he's BEST TECHNICAL WRESTLER ON THE PLANET & Future PURE champion
#2. Take back my Television Championship
#3. See Eddie Kingston about that World Title
4. Have #STP reclaim it's throne over ROH AND @AEW
5. Expand… https://t.co/8THlkbyJc4
— The Jaw-Break Kid (@shane216taylor) November 24, 2023