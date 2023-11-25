wrestling / News

Shane Taylor Lists His Goals In ROH Including World Title Match

November 24, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lee Moriarty Shane Taylor ROH TV Image Credit: ROH

Shane Taylor has several goals in Ring of Honor, and he laid them out in a social media post. Taylor posted to Twitter to respond to a fan who asked why he isn’t in the AEW Continental Classic and said he has different goals, writing:

“I’ve got different goals…

#1. Show @theleemoriarty why he’s BEST TECHNICAL WRESTLER ON THE PLANET & Future PURE champion

#2. Take back my Television Championship

#3. See Eddie Kingston about that World Title

4. Have #STP reclaim it’s throne over ROH AND @AEW

5. Expand…”

