Shane Taylor Lists His Goals In ROH Including World Title Match

Shane Taylor has several goals in Ring of Honor, and he laid them out in a social media post. Taylor posted to Twitter to respond to a fan who asked why he isn’t in the AEW Continental Classic and said he has different goals, writing:

“I’ve got different goals… #1. Show @theleemoriarty why he’s BEST TECHNICAL WRESTLER ON THE PLANET & Future PURE champion #2. Take back my Television Championship #3. See Eddie Kingston about that World Title 4. Have #STP reclaim it’s throne over ROH AND @AEW 5. Expand…”