Shane Taylor Hopes To Work In Creative Once His In-Ring Career Is Done

Shane Taylor has already looked ahead to what he might do once his in-ring career is over, and he says he hopes to be involved in the creative side of the industry. The ROH star appeared on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast and discussed his desire to stay involved in the business once he’s retired, why creative would be a good fit for him, and more. You can see some highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On thinking about life after his in-ring career: “I think, as most of us do, we’re going to be doing this our entire lives in some capacity. I know I’m not going to have a school because I’m a shitty coach. Not that I can’t teach, but I know that there are things that I do after years of trial and error, but I don’t think about how to explain that to somebody. There are small things I miss and details are everything. That’s how I know I’d be a bad coach.”

On wanting to work in creative: “For me, for the creative side, I love talking to people and coming up with ideas of a character they see in their head and bringing that to life and bringing that to fruition. Working on people with promos and bringing out every bit of what they see in them and what I see in them. That’s a very intriguing part of this business for me. When I’m done in ring, that’s probably what I’m going to pursue; some sort of creative side of this. It’s like artwork. To be able to see, to have this blank canvas and have this idea of what you want to have and being able to put it together and have it come out even better than how he expect it. When you put that final product out and it hits, you’re like, ‘Oooof, man.’ To people that don’t understand that feeling, there is absolutely nothing I can do to describe it for you. It’s the best. I definitely think at the end of my career, whether it’s ten years from now, 15 years, whatever, that’s definitely what I aspire to do next.”