Shane Taylor On How AEW’s Launch Affects ROH, Alliance with NWA, More

– ROH TV Champion Shane Taylor spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview talking about AEW’s launch and more. Highlights are below:

On the launch of AEW and the ROH talent that left to go there: “Competition is everything so we are just as motivated as before, but there’s just new competition on the block. Year after year we see this with ROH where we have talent that beats just about every other company in the world. Every year we reload and continue to be the best wrestling on the planet. Nothing changes on our end; the goals are the same and we keep moving forward.”

On ROH’s alliance with the NWA: “I’ve yet to be involved in any matches involving them. For me it’s cool but nobody from there wants to get in the ring with me. Not the NWA Champion, not the National Champion, nobody. If I wasn’t who I am, getting into the ring with me wouldn’t be my top priority.”

On his goals in ROH: “My first and foremost goal is to be the most dominant ROH World TV Champion that there has ever been. Immediately my first goal is to defend that championship vs. Bandido at Best in the World. Then I want, along with Matt Taven, to become a Grand Slam Champion in ROH. I want everything. When I am done, I want people to look upon my time in ROH and say that was Shane Taylor’s era, the same way they do [Samoa] Joe and [Daniel Bryan]. I want them to be able to say that about me. Then, who knows from there? But I definitely want to carve out my legacy in ROH.”