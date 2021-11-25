Shane Taylor Says Keith Lee Is Welcome In Shane Taylor Promotions

Shane Taylor says that Keith Lee will always have a home in Shane Taylor Promotions. The ROH star spoke with Bodyslam.net’s Jaychele Nicole for a new interview, and discussed Lee’s WWE release and more. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On Lee potentially reteaming with him: “Keith knows. We’ve talked. He knows that the door is always open. The door of STP is always open. There’s always going to be a spot for him when, and if, he decides that’s the route he wants to go. Right now, I know he’s got things going on, as well as getting married in February. There’s absolutely no rush to anything, but he knows that I’m only a call away. Of course, I would love to team up with him and whoop anybody’s ass that really wants some. That’s any company, anywhere. If he wants us to do it, I’m in. Any company that feels like they want to bring in PBK [Pretty Boy Killers, aka Lee and Taylor], I’m sure we’ll talk. As long as the numbers add up, we can do business.”

On what matches he’d like to see himself and Lee in: “Again, and I know that I just talked about them, but I think PBK against the [Young] Bucks would be great. PBK against GOD in New Japan would be great. Obviously, you got FTR as well. Although it was short-lived, I would love to have another run against The Briscoes. There are lots of legendary tag teams out there that I would love to get in the ring with and test our skills against. I feel like, again, when you add Keith and myself, I don’t think any of those boys beat us when we’re on our game. It’ll be great to see.”