Shane Taylor On Having Fans Back and Keeping Everyone Safe

In an interview with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast (via Fightful, Shane Taylor spoke about having fans back for Ring of Honor tapings and how the company’s top priority is still to keep everyone safe. Here are highlights:

On ROH allowing fans back at the TV tapings: “For the TV tapings, they’re doing that but a lot of that is based off Baltimore and the state of Maryland and the commission. They’re trying to make sure we keep everyone as safe as possible and come the end of the year, see how things are and go from there. They are taking a cautious approach, which we all understand as performers. Yes, it’s frustrating as you see other people have fans and we want that at all times, but it’s safety over everything at the end of the day.”

On wrestling without an audience: “The only match that was weird without fans was the first one when we came back. What I bring and who I am as a performer, I feed off that. I love hostile environments. One of my favorite moments ever was in the UK when it was me vs. Joe Hendry for the TV Title. The entire building in York Hall was ‘Fuck you Taylor.’ Alright, I’m about to fight every single one of you motherfuckers and y’all about to be mad when I beat this motherfucker. It was dope. Having that gone, you then have to find that energy in yourself, but we got to work with EC3 and the Briscoes, so they will bring that out regardless.”

On what helped him with no crowds: “One of the things that helped me and the guys, we talk a lot of shit in the ring. Normally, with fans, you’re not able to hear. Once we take that away, you hear that shotgun, ‘Boom! Damn that hurt, didn’t it?’ That is when people were like, ‘Damn, I like this dude. He’s talking shit and hitting dudes.’ It’s very reminiscent of that Steve Austin feel where you had this dude going out there, busting folks asses and talking shit. ‘Yeah, I like that guy.’ Our attitude is, we didn’t say we are the nicest guys, we didn’t say we will follow all the rules, we didn’t say we are bad guys. What we do is what we do, you decide where you line up. If you’re with us, cool. If you’re not, go fuck yourself. That point allows people to pick a side. You’re all in or you’re out. Not having the crowd allowed people to focus in on the details of what we do, which has only made it better once the fans got back. Once they got back in Baltimore and Philly, they were absolutely bonkers and a lot of people…some people were happy, a lot of people weren’t because they were like, ‘Yeah, they’re buzzing on social media, but the crowd isn’t there.’ Then they heard the crowd and it was like, ‘Whoa, okay, this is working.'”