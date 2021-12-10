Shane Taylor On Possible Trios Match Against The Elite: ‘We’re Only a Phone Call Away’

Shane Taylor believes that Shane Taylor Promotions are the team to beat in trios matches, and discussed potentially competing in some six-man tag matches in AEW. Taylor was on the latest Battleground Podcast and was asked about the possibility of AEW creating a Trios Tag Team Championship; you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):

On the possibility of facing Adam Cole and the Young Bucks in AEW: “Now when we talk about trios wrestling when you talk about six-man tag team wrestling the name on everybody’s tongue right now is STP. So anybody talking about they’re the best unless they’re standing across the room from us unless they hold what we have is lying. For me, listen, you’ve got the EVPs and you’ve got guys with stroke there. If The Bucks and/or Cole want to really test what they’re saying, we’re only a call away and anybody else from any other company either that wants it with us, we have no problem punching you in the face either.”

On potentially competing for a Trios Tag Title in AEW: “I mean, here’s the thing, man. When you control who can come in and out of the door, you get to say that right? You get to shape your narrative of history now. Them being proud guys like I know they are, they can walk around with paper championships if they want to. But I’m pretty sure they’re gonna hear about it every single day on social media until they step in the ring with us that they aren’t the best trio in the sport of professional wrestling. It’s STP.”