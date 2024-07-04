Shane Taylor Praises Will Ospreay, Agrees He’s On Another Level

In an interview with AEW Unrestricted (via Fightful), Shane Taylor praised Will Ospreay following their match on AEW Collision back in May, noting that Ospreay is indeed on another level.

He said: “Yes and no, I know that’s a weird thing to say. First things first, all credit to Will Ospreay. There’s a lot of people with a lot of tag lines in this sport but when Will Ospreay says he’s on another level, he’s not lying. That man is really that good and could very well be the Billy Goat. You’re talking Danielson, Ospreay, and even though Ospreay won, I don’t think he quite overtakes Danielson yet. Give him so more time, maybe five years or so and that’s a different order. But, there is one thing that he said to me prior to going out there that I kind of always say to people, so it was weird being in the other position. I always tell other people, especially ones that I’m close to, go out there and show them who you are. Remind them and show them why your name is your name. What Will said to me was, ‘You belong here. Bruv, you belong here Bruv, so go show them.’ As charged up as I get prior to matches, that’s all I need. So, I’ve been able to do a lot of cool things and be in the ring with a lot of great talent and that match with Ospreay, that’s something that I’ve always been able to do. I can go at that pace and do those things. Then, you struggle with the psychology of the way some people want you to wrestle and want you to do your thing. The way I do things is not the way a lot of the legends in the past, especially the big guys would do things but this is a new age so bringing that athleticism and bringing the ability to work with a talent like that at this pace, it’s one of those things were I was proven right and I get to just go, ‘Yup, I know.’“