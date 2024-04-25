wrestling / News
Shane Taylor Promotions Attack Katsuyori Shibata Backstage After AEW Dynamite
April 25, 2024 | Posted by
The feud between Shane Taylor Promotions and Katsuyori Shibata continues, as the group attacked him backstage after AEW Dynamite. AEW shared a video of the backstage assault on their Twitter. Taylor stated that he wanted to see how much of a legend Shibata is.
EXCLUSIVE! #ShaneTaylorPromotions' @Shane216Taylor, @TheLeeMoriarty & @AnthonyOgogo blindsided @K_Shibata2022 backstage after at #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/SdrZxq4gXK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 25, 2024
