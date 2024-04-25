wrestling / News

Shane Taylor Promotions Attack Katsuyori Shibata Backstage After AEW Dynamite

April 25, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH Final Battle Shane Taylor Productions

The feud between Shane Taylor Promotions and Katsuyori Shibata continues, as the group attacked him backstage after AEW Dynamite. AEW shared a video of the backstage assault on their Twitter. Taylor stated that he wanted to see how much of a legend Shibata is.

