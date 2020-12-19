Shane Taylor Promotions Refuse to Accept ROH Six-Man Tag Titles at Final Battle

ROH attempted to award the World Six-Man Tag Team Championships to Shane Taylor Promotions at ROH Final Battle, to no avail. On tonight’s PPV, the group was not able to able to defend the titles due to Bandido and Flamita being pulled from the show due to COVID-19 concerns. Shane Taylor Promotions was competing for the titles and Quinn McKay told Taylor that the titles were being bequeathed to them due to the inability to defend. However, Taylor said that they didn’t want to earn the championships that way and refused.

Bandido and Flamita’s partner Rey Horus was able to compete, and so he faced Dalton Castle on the show. Horus pinned Castle to win their match, while Taylor is taking EC3’s place against Jay Briscoe.