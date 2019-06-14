Shane Taylor Refuses to Play Black Stereotypes: ‘It’s Tired, It’s Boring’

– Shane Taylor spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview discussing growing up with his father as a street legend, refusing to fall into black stereotypes and more. Highlights are below:

On growing up with his father running the streets in East Cleveland: “My dad was a legend on the street, and that’s exactly what I wanted. So people were testing me to see what I was about. Me and my cousins were going above and beyond our family name to prove ourselves. … It can be hard for people who don’t live in an environment like that to understand what I’m talking about, but respect is a big deal. Once you allow disrespect, then that grows. People start testing your limits, going from smart-ass comments to robberies. In that world, you have to make decisions and send some bold messages so people know not to mess with you. So that’s what I was doing.”

On his father pushing him toward his own path: “My dad sat me down one day and he said, ‘I can show you how to live this life and be the best at it.’ But he also explained there’s no 401K or no retirement, but there is a 24/7 life of paranoia. He told me how you’d lose people, and I’d already been to hundreds of funerals. Then he told me how I’d end up in jail or dead … He gave me another option. He told me I could be the first person in our family to go to college.”

On family life changing him: “Being a husband and a dad changed my life. Before, it was just me. Now there are people who depend on me. Having my girls has pushed me to be a better person and a better man, and my wife is incredible, too. She’s everything I’m not, in the best of ways.”

On not portraying stereotypical characters: “I’m done with stereotypes of black culture. We’ve seen it, it’s tired, it’s boring. Ninety-eight percent of black culture aren’t pimps. They are everyday people who want the same thing everyone else does. We shouldn’t be relegated to being sidekicks or angry black dudes. So to be able to be where I’m from and represent this vision means everything to me.”

On his match with Bandido at Best in the World: “Bandido is one of the best luchadores in the world. But he’s trying to come into my house and take my property. There is no way someone takes what is mine. At the end of that match, all people are going to hear is, ‘And still Ring of Honor Television Champion, Shane Taylor.’”