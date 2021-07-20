Shane Taylor On His Excitement For Return Of Fans At ROH Shows, When ROH Could Return To Regular Touring

In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, current ROH Six-Man Champion Shane Taylor discussed his excitement for having fans back at ROH shows, when the company could return to live touring, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Shane Taylor on his excitement for having fans back for ROH shows: “I’m excited, man. Some places have been less strict with restrictions and all that stuff, so we’ve been able to get back in front of crowds numerous times before this poin. Obviously we’re super excited to have the Ring of Honor fans back. It’s going to be crazy. The energy is going to be through the roof. I think that’s just one more thing that works to our advantage is that we’re not going to have the nerves of, ‘Okay, it’s our first time back in front of people in however many months.’ Not only do we have the decided advantage with cohesiveness as a unit, but we’ve also already prepared ourselves for all of the distractions and all of the things a crowd can bring.”

On when ROH could return to a regular touring schedule: “I think probably earliest next year, but if I’m being super realistic, I’d say take the timeframe that the pandemic was, and add that to the end of the year. So we’re saying maybe a year and a half? We have to get back to where we were, and then progress. We’re coming out with a lot of momentum, so maybe that speeds up the process, but even something like that you don’t want to rush it because you want to make sure it’s right. You only get that first impression that one time. You want to make sure you’re ready to go, the time is right. You come out trying to impress.”