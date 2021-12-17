Shane Taylor Discusses What’s Next For Him After ROH Hiatus, Having Talks With Other Promotions

Shane Taylor recently appeared on the It’s My Wrestling Podcast, and he discussed what’s next for him after the ROH hiatus, having talks with other promotions, and much more. Here’s what Taylor had to say (via Fightful):

Shane Taylor on what’s next for him after the ROH hiatus: “I’m feeling fine. In moments like these, I tend to be someone that gets very excited. I know that sounds weird, but I am someone that sort of enjoy chaos and enjoys that feeling of not knowing what’s going to happen and enjoying that feeling of finding that next thing. That survivalist mentality, I’ve had my whole life, sort of kicks in and I feel like I’m at home because growing up, you didn’t know what was going to happen or if you would live through the day. None of this comes as a shock or a surprise or is something I didn’t already see coming. This is something that is par for the course. Me and the guys, with what we’ve been doing and the success we’ve garnered organically, damn near by ourselves, we were debating options anyway. This sort of kicks it into another gear.”

On having talks with other promotions: “We’ve had talks with a few places, but I think right now the best thing to do is sit tight. With the influx of talent coming from everywhere, there are going to be a lot of key people jumping and I’ve never been a reactionary person. I’ve always been a very calculated, detailed, planned person. We’re going to wait until it’s most beneficial for us and until something comes that we all can look at and go, ‘this is the right move,’ we’re gong to wait until then and enjoy the holiday season. We’re going to do some projects in LA that we’ve set up and we’re biding our time to make sure that when we do move, it’s the right thing.”