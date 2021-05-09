Shane Taylor Shares Details on His Current ROH Contract, Deal Expires at End of 2021

– During a recent interview with the JOFO in the Ring podcast, ROH wrestler and current Six-Man tag team champion Shane Taylor discussed his contract renewal, which he announced back in February 2020. Based on Taylor’s comments, it appears his current contract will expire at the end of the year. Below is an excerpt of his comments (via Fightful):

“I signed a two-year deal with a third-year option, two years ago. This is the second year of that two-year deal. We will see what presents itself at the end of the year and going forward. That’s down the road. My focus is making sure the Shane Taylor Promotions brand, myself and everyone involved is continuously building that buzz and star power. At the end of the year, we either stay or move as a collective. That’s what this is. What we’re trying to do isn’t easy to maintain. This is a movement and something that we can grow and outlast what we do in-ring.”