Shane Taylor Signs Exclusive Contract With ROH

Shane Taylor posted the following on Twitter, announcing that he has come to terms on an exclusive contract with Ring of Honor. Taylor joins PCO, Brody King. Bandido, and Mark Haskins as new signings for 2019, while Silas Young also re-signed for 2019. ROH is also hoping to use their NJPW relationship to get regular dates on Will Ospreay, Zack Sabre Jr. and Juice Robinson in 2019.

Incredibly excited to announce that I've officially agreed to terms on an EXCLUSIVE contract with @ringofhonor for 2019!! Trust and believe I'm going to continue to #ShatterTheGlassCeiling & show why I'm #TheREALBreakoutStar in ROH!! pic.twitter.com/MONuY5UQaY — Shane Taylor (@shane216taylor) December 24, 2018