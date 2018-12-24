Quantcast

 

Shane Taylor Signs Exclusive Contract With ROH

December 24, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Shane Taylor posted the following on Twitter, announcing that he has come to terms on an exclusive contract with Ring of Honor. Taylor joins PCO, Brody King. Bandido, and Mark Haskins as new signings for 2019, while Silas Young also re-signed for 2019. ROH is also hoping to use their NJPW relationship to get regular dates on Will Ospreay, Zack Sabre Jr. and Juice Robinson in 2019.

