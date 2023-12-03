Shane Taylor vs. Keith Lee Added To ROH Final Battle

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, a match was made for ROH Final Battle between Keith Lee and Shane Taylor. The former tag team partners will collide on December 15 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Billie Starkz

* Survival of the Fittest for ROH TV Championship: Dalton Castle vs. Komander vs. 4 TBD

* Keith Lee vs. Shane Taylor