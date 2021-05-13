Shane Taylor Wants Matches With Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega

In an interview with the JOFO in the ring podcast (via Fightful), Shane Taylor spoke about the ‘Forbidden Door’ in wrestling and said he wanted matches with both AEW and NJPW stars, among others.

He said: ““I’ve made no secret that if something were to present itself that helped Ring of Honor, I’d be all for it. A lot of times, we’ve done stuff like that in the past and it hasn’t (helped). It actually hurt more than it helped. With the work we’ve been putting in with the performances, matches, and effort; I think anything that doesn’t help that is a disservice to all the work people have put in. If it does, then it makes sense. We have a whole roster full of people waiting to showcase what they can do. My thing would be let’s go with the people that brought us here. Why change what brought us to the dance?” Taylor said on JOFO In The Ring. “If it helps, great. I’m sure he has a lot of options. There is the RUSH connection. My job is to have me and my guys prepared for whatever. If he wants to walk his ass into ROH, I’ll tell him like I’ve told everyone else; this is our house. I would love to have a one-on-one match with Matt Taven, Kazuchika Okada, Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, all of these guys that are top stars. I’m the baddest of all-time for a reason. Unless you do it against me, I’m not impressed. They’ve all had great careers, but what they’ve done against others doesn’t concern me. I need them to prove it to me.“