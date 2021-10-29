Shane Taylor Weighs In On the Importance of Representation in Wrestling

Shane Taylor recently discussed the importance of representation in the wrestling industry during a new podcast appearance. The ROH star appeared on Foundation Radio and talked about the rise of Black representation in the industry and why it is so important.

“That’s literally everything,” Taylor said (per Fightful). “When I was younger, I really had no idea just how important it was. As you get older, as you learn more things, as you realize how the world works, as you go down that rabbit hole of information, then you see these things, and you start to look at TV and movies and everything you’re like Yo, why is it only the worst aspects of our culture that get displayed and advertised and marketed?’ What they show the masses of black culture is like .5% of who we are. If you caught someone at the very worst moment, and then made that multiple billion dollar industry‘s it’s like ‘wait a minute let’s scale it back.'”

He continued, “Inventors, doctors, lawyers, engineers, people that have shaped the very fabric of music, culture of anything, just about anything you could name – we’ve either tightened it or specialized in it or invented it. Let’s really take a look at what this culture is about. And for me, to be able to go, okay I can’t control what these kids are going to see in the movies, I can’t control what they’re going to hear in music. But when they’re watching me, when they’re watching Ring of Honor, when they’re watching us, I can control what they see then.”