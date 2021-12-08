Shane Taylor on What’s Next for Him With ROH Going on Hiatus, ROH Hating His Stable at First

– While speaking to Busted Open Radio this week, wrestler Shane Taylor discussed Final Battle, ROH’s upcoming hiatus, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Shane Taylor on his potential future with ROH scheduled to go on hiatus soon: “Where we could make the most money, you’re looking at a place like WWE or AEW, potentially. They’ve got the billionaires to back them up, that’s where probably most of the money is going to be made. Now, where the best fit is, I’m looking at places like Impact, the NWA, MLW, places that I know we are going to be able to have creative freedom. Where we’re going to be able to have the platform to push the envelope, push the boundaries, be controversial, be who we are, be true to ourselves, and be surrounded by incredible talent.”

Taylor on how he would’ve been World champion by now if he was more of a company guy and “kissed the right ass”: “If I was someone that, and maybe this doesn’t help save ROH. But if I was someone who just went with the flow and was a company guy and kissed the right ass and did all the stuff that people are rewarded for doing, I am sure in time you would have seen me, ROH would have been even crazier. There’s no doubt in my mind that I would have been World Champion. But, that’s just not who I am. So now here we are, and the best-kept secret in pro wrestling is going to find its way to someone else’s platform and we are absolutely going to show out. I can’t wait, the fans are excited.”

On ROH not wanting to market and promote Shane Taylor Promotions at first: “No, not at all. For a lot of the reasons that you stated previously, right? We are a strong black proud group, we are for everyone, this isn’t saying we are anti anybody, because we are not. We are for everyone. But we aren’t for everybody. There are people who are going to hear what I say and the things that I talk about and take them as a negative, instead of a positive. There’s a lot of people who did that when this first started. They didn’t want to market it, they didn’t want to promote it. They hated the idea, they thought it was bad for the company. This is not rumor, this is not hearsay, this is what I was told. Two years later, we have turned that around.”

Shane Taylor Promotions will face The Righteous for the ROH Six-Man tag team titles at this weekend’s Final Battle event.