AEW News: Shanna Signs Three-Year Deal With AEW, SCU Talk About Winning Tag Titles, Highlights From Wednesday’s Dynamite

– Shanna, who wrestled Hikaru Shida on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, has announced in an interview with Portuguese media (translation via Twitter user ucancallme) that she has signed a three-year deal with AEW. She’s previously wrestled for Pro Wrestling EVE, Southside Wrestling Entertainment, Kamikaze Pro, International Pro Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Ulster, Stardom and more.

Signed for 3 years — Thunderclap (@ucancallme_pal) November 1, 2019

– AEW has posted a video featuring SCU discussing their win over the Lucha Bros on Dynamite for the AEW tag team titles.

– AEW has also released the following highlights from Dynamite: