wrestling / News
AEW News: Shanna Signs Three-Year Deal With AEW, SCU Talk About Winning Tag Titles, Highlights From Wednesday’s Dynamite
November 1, 2019 | Posted by
– Shanna, who wrestled Hikaru Shida on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, has announced in an interview with Portuguese media (translation via Twitter user ucancallme) that she has signed a three-year deal with AEW. She’s previously wrestled for Pro Wrestling EVE, Southside Wrestling Entertainment, Kamikaze Pro, International Pro Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Ulster, Stardom and more.
Signed for 3 years
— Thunderclap (@ucancallme_pal) November 1, 2019
– AEW has posted a video featuring SCU discussing their win over the Lucha Bros on Dynamite for the AEW tag team titles.
– AEW has also released the following highlights from Dynamite:
More Trending Stories
- UPDATED: Joey Mercury Accuses ROH GM of Unsafe Environment & Mistreating Talent After Exiting Company
- Bruce Prichard on Why WWE Wasn’t Able to Do More With Raven, Why The Character Worked in ECW
- Jim Ross Recalls Road Dogg Being ‘The Real Double J,’ Why He Became a Bigger WWE Star Than Jeff Jarrett
- Seth Rollins On His Twitter Feud With Will Ospreay, Saying Kenny Omega Is In the ‘Minor Leagues’