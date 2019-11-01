wrestling / News

AEW News: Shanna Signs Three-Year Deal With AEW, SCU Talk About Winning Tag Titles, Highlights From Wednesday’s Dynamite

November 1, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Shanna

– Shanna, who wrestled Hikaru Shida on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, has announced in an interview with Portuguese media (translation via Twitter user ucancallme) that she has signed a three-year deal with AEW. She’s previously wrestled for Pro Wrestling EVE, Southside Wrestling Entertainment, Kamikaze Pro, International Pro Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Ulster, Stardom and more.

– AEW has posted a video featuring SCU discussing their win over the Lucha Bros on Dynamite for the AEW tag team titles.

– AEW has also released the following highlights from Dynamite:

Shanna

