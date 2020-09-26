Shanna Teases An Upcoming Return To AEW

In a post on Twitter, Shanna teased that she would be back soon in AEW. As it turns out, she just needed energy from everyone to form a big enough Spirit Bomb. Shanna regularly wore an outfit similar to that of Goku in Dragonball Z during her previous run with the company.

She wrote: “I feel your energy people!!! Genki getting bigger and bigger anticipating my comeback to @AEWrestling!”

Shanna signed a three-year deal with AEW back in November but hasn’t been seen on television since the February 26th episode of Dynamite. She’s been stuck in Europe due to travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.