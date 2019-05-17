WWE News: Shannon Moore Guest Coaching At WWE PC, ESPN Features Article On Hawkins & Ryder, Clip Of Finn Balor vs. Elias

– Shannon Moore revealed on Twitter that he’s been a guest coach this week at the WWE Performance Center.

What a great week at the @WWE Performance Center Guest Coaching Men and Woman of @WWENXT .The amount of Talent in this facility is out of this world. Thanks to all the Staff and Talent for the amazing week!✌️✌️@WWENetwork https://t.co/oSH5W2HXWs — Shannon Moore (@TheShannonBrand) May 16, 2019

– ESPN has a story about Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins and their action figure collecting.

– Finn Balor posted a clip from a recent WWE event of Elias attacking him after the two perform Wonderwall together.