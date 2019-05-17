wrestling / News

WWE News: Shannon Moore Guest Coaching At WWE PC, ESPN Features Article On Hawkins & Ryder, Clip Of Finn Balor vs. Elias

May 17, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Shannon Moore revealed on Twitter that he’s been a guest coach this week at the WWE Performance Center.

ESPN has a story about Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins and their action figure collecting.

– Finn Balor posted a clip from a recent WWE event of Elias attacking him after the two perform Wonderwall together.

