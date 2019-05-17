wrestling / News
WWE News: Shannon Moore Guest Coaching At WWE PC, ESPN Features Article On Hawkins & Ryder, Clip Of Finn Balor vs. Elias
– Shannon Moore revealed on Twitter that he’s been a guest coach this week at the WWE Performance Center.
What a great week at the @WWE Performance Center Guest Coaching Men and Woman of @WWENXT .The amount of Talent in this facility is out of this world. Thanks to all the Staff and Talent for the amazing week!✌️✌️@WWENetwork https://t.co/oSH5W2HXWs
— Shannon Moore (@TheShannonBrand) May 16, 2019
– ESPN has a story about Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins and their action figure collecting.
– Finn Balor posted a clip from a recent WWE event of Elias attacking him after the two perform Wonderwall together.
Just like the Gallagher Brothers, we always end up scrapping , as you were x. @liamgallagher @IAmEliasWWE pic.twitter.com/TqvnYnT4Jh
— Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) May 16, 2019
More Trending Stories
- The IIconics Address Rumors That Sasha Banks and Bayley Were Angry Over Losing to Them at WrestleMania 35, Claim Everyone Was Happy for Them
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Had No Issue With Emmy-Winning Writer, Told Everyone To Congratulate Her
- Lars Sullivan’s Anxiety Said To Be Related To Past Controversial Remarks, Details On Which Sponsor Was Upset
- Vince Russo Shares His Own Account of Brief Return to WWE in 2002 & Heat With Stephanie McMahon, Denies Previous Bruce Prichard Claims