Shayna Baszler Turns On Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank, Tag Titles Change Hands

We have new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions after WWE Money in the Bank after a shocking development in the middle of the match. While the two were on their way to winning, Shayna Baszler attacked Ronda Rousey and choked her out. She then left the ring, allowing their opponents Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to get the win and the titles.

This ends the reign of Baszler and Rousey at 33 days. They won the belts on an episode of RAW on May 29, 2023. This is the second reign of Morgan and Rodriguez, who were champions previously but were forced to vacate the belts. It’s Rodriguez’ third reign overall, as she previously held the belts with Aliyah.

