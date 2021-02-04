wrestling / News
Shaq & Jade Cargill vs. Cody Rhodes & Red Velvet Set For March 3rd Dynamite
February 3, 2021 | Posted by
Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet’s battle with Shaquille O’Neal & Jade Cargill will take place next month. It was announced tonight at Beach Break that the mixed tag match will take place on the March 3rd episode of Dynamite.
The match stems from the rivalry between the two sides that has been building since Cargill arrived in AEW, with the challenge laid out by Cody and Red Velvet on the January 27th episodes. Shaq accepted on the January 28th episode of Inside the NBA, but the match had not been given a date as of yet.
LIVE! Wednesday, March 3rd on #AEWDynamite
It's @SHAQ & @Jade_Cargill vs. @CodyRhodes & @Thee_Red_Velvet in tag-team competition. pic.twitter.com/BEUqzXE0Q9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson On The Undertaker’s ‘Soft’ Comments, Differences Between Territory Days & Current Era In Wrestling
- Godfather Recalls Nearly Quitting Over Goodfather Gimmick, Issues Working With Ahmed Johnson
- FTR Off This Week’s AEW Dynamite Due to ‘Suspension,’ Replaced By Dark Order
- Backstage Details On Carlito’s Status With WWE, Who Pushed For Him, Rhea Ripley’s Brand