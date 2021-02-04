Shaq & Jade Cargill vs. Cody Rhodes & Red Velvet Set For March 3rd Dynamite

Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet’s battle with Shaquille O’Neal & Jade Cargill will take place next month. It was announced tonight at Beach Break that the mixed tag match will take place on the March 3rd episode of Dynamite.

The match stems from the rivalry between the two sides that has been building since Cargill arrived in AEW, with the challenge laid out by Cody and Red Velvet on the January 27th episodes. Shaq accepted on the January 28th episode of Inside the NBA, but the match had not been given a date as of yet.