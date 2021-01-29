wrestling / News
Shaquille O’Neal Confirms He Will Wrestle Cody Rhodes
The war of words between NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and Cody Rhodes continued on last night’s Inside the NBA, where Shaq confirmed that he intends to wrestle the AEW EVP. PWInsider reports that during the broadcast, Shaq said that he and Jade Cargill would take on “Cupcake” Cody Rhodes and “Red Pumpkin Pie” (Red Velvet). The other members of the panel doubted him but he doubled down and said that Rhodes could name the place and he’d do it.
It’s been rumored the match will happen at AEW Revolution on March 7, although that hasn’t been confirmed. Shaq has been teasing the match since he signed a new deal with WarnerMedia last year. This wouldn’t be Shaq’s first match, as he did appear in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at Wrestlemania 32. There had been talks of a match with the Big Show, but those eventually fell through.
