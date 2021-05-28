Shaquille O’Neal Says He Will Wrestle Again This Summer

F4WOnline reports that during last night’s episode of Inside the NBA on TNT, Shaquille O’Neal said that he would be returning to wrestling soon.

When asked, he said: “Soon. This summer.”

Shaq made his AEW debut on March 3 during an episode of Dynamite. He teamed with Jade Cargill to defeat Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet when Cargill pinned Velvet. The match was notable for Shaq delivering a powerbomb to Cody, as well as Cody putting him through a table. O’Neal then mysteriously vanished from the ambulance, which was never followed up on. His only other match before that was the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at Wrestlemania 32 back in 2016.