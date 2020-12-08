Shaquille O’Neal Set to Appear on AEW Dynamite

Shaq himself will be making his first appearance for AEW, as he’s been announced to appear on this week’s episode. AEW announced on Monday night that Shaquille O’Neal will appear on Wednesday’s show to discuss the company with Tony Schiavone, as you can see below.

Shaq’s name was first brought up in connection with AEW back in August, when the four-time NBA Champion renewed his contract with Turner Sports. At the time he said, “I’d love to fight Cody. Write it. Print it. Text it to him. Call AEW up and tell them.”

That possibility ramped up significantly when Jade Cargill made her debut on Dynamite on November 11th and referenced Shaq, teasing that he might come in for a feud with Cody.

Dynamite airs Wednesday on TNT.