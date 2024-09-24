Shark Cage Stipulation Added To Women’s World Championship Match At WWE Bad Blood

Dominik Mysterio will be locked in a shark cage when the Women’s World Championship is on the line at WWE Bad Blood. Monday night’s Raw saw the announcement that Mysterio will be locked inside the cage for the Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan match at the October 5th PPV.

Ripley revealed the news to Morgan and Mysterio, much to their distress. You can see clips from the segment below.

We’ll have an updated lineup for Bad Blood after tonight’s show.