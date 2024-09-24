wrestling / News
Shark Cage Stipulation Added To Women’s World Championship Match At WWE Bad Blood
September 23, 2024 | Posted by
Dominik Mysterio will be locked in a shark cage when the Women’s World Championship is on the line at WWE Bad Blood. Monday night’s Raw saw the announcement that Mysterio will be locked inside the cage for the Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan match at the October 5th PPV.
Ripley revealed the news to Morgan and Mysterio, much to their distress. You can see clips from the segment below.
We’ll have an updated lineup for Bad Blood after tonight’s show.
Is "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio the most gorgeous man in all of WWE?#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/5v1AWDchE0
— WWE (@WWE) September 24, 2024
Déjà vu for "Dirty" Dom!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/fQDxSF8UwG
— WWE (@WWE) September 24, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Is Surprised By WBD Not Having Exclusivity In Its New Reported AEW Deal
- Paul Wight Reveals How Sting Once Helped Him Deal With a Rib by Hulk Hogan in WCW
- Jake Roberts Recalls Ultimate Warrior Apologizing to Him at the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony
- Ted DiBiase Explains Who Was the Bigger Star Between Undertaker & Sting