Shark Week Reveals Look at AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts Cage

Shark Week is sponsoring this week’s AEW Blood & Guts, and it has released a look at the cage’s construction for tonight’s show. The Twitter account for the WBD event has posted a video of the construction of the cage, as you can see below.

Tonight’s Dynamite will feature Team Golden Elite taking on the Blackpool Combat Club inside the cage. The account wrote:

“Building a shark cage for tonight’s match with #AEWDynamite Check out our Instagram stories today because #SharkWeek mascot Chompie will be getting in on the fun with @AEWonTV!”