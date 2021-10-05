Sharmell On State Of Diversity In Wrestling, Getting Advice From Booker T During WWE Run

Sharmell was recently interviewed on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, and she discussed the state of diversity in wrestling, getting advice from Booker T during her WWE run, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Sharmell on helping pave the way for more diversity in wrestling: “I’m so excited because I would like to think maybe by doing the best we could, being professional, always showing up, entertaining the crowd. That maybe in some small way we paved the way for this moment here. We really are in a diversity and inclusion moment. I’m so happy it’s here. I literally was in tears watching Bobby [Lashley] win the title and Bianca Belair, who is absolutely phenomenal. That is a woman whose talent is undeniable. Any title she wins is well deserved. I was in tears for her and Sasha Banks at WrestleMania. It was one of those kinds of moments. I’m getting goosebumps just thinking about it. I’m so happy that we are here and in this moment. That talent is being recognized no matter your race or sexual orientation or whatever. We’re all just coming together. It makes me very happy.”

On getting advice from her husband Booker T during her WWE run: “Your character is what will give you a lasting career. Booker told me, ‘Don’t take yourself so seriously. Just relax and have fun.’ I’ll never forget when they had WrestleMania one year and had a really long ramp. I’m trying to rush down the ramp, and he stops me in the middle of WrestleMania. He says, ‘Take a minute and just look around.’ I slowed my walk and got it. I don’t know if people realize, but it’s a very stressful job being a sports entertainer. A lot of times there are nerves and stress levels and to be the best it puts on a lot of stress levels. If you take a deep breath and calm down and remember it’s about having fun. That’s what happened with the King and Queen gimmick. Booker and I were able to have fun and that translates. It makes the fans feel something. Whether they want to cheer or boo you, it makes them feel. That’s where the magic comes from.”