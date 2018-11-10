Various News: Shaul Guerrero Pays Tribute to Her Parents, Full Survivor Series 2017 Women’s Match, and Full Sami Zayn vs. The Miz Match

– Shaul Guerrero, daughter of Eddie and Vickie Guerrero, shared the following tweets after making her debut on Lucha Underground. Guerrero thanked her parents for paving the way for her to work in the business.

My family paved the way for me to be here worked harder than I knew, sacrificed and roughed it beyond my understanding so I could shine too. @VickieGuerrero thank you for the loan mom😜 and for breaking the mold with being the first woman in our family to get in that ring and pic.twitter.com/MotMxXxLuo — Shaul Guerrero (@Guerrero_Shaul) November 9, 2018

brave the business as a woman. Thank you Dad for being a legend in my heart for being an amazing father 1st and wrestler 2nd and to @mexwarrior for always taking care of me and being real with me. Gracias. Te Quiero. #LuchaUnderground #guerrero #familia — Shaul Guerrero (@Guerrero_Shaul) November 9, 2018

– WWE released the full Survivor Series 2017 match featuring the women on Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown. You can check out the full match in the player below.

– WWE also released a full match between The Miz vs. Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental title at Survivor Series 2016. You can check out the full match video below.