Various News: Shaul Guerrero Pays Tribute to Her Parents, Full Survivor Series 2017 Women’s Match, and Full Sami Zayn vs. The Miz Match

November 10, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Shaul Guerrero WWE

– Shaul Guerrero, daughter of Eddie and Vickie Guerrero, shared the following tweets after making her debut on Lucha Underground. Guerrero thanked her parents for paving the way for her to work in the business.

– WWE released the full Survivor Series 2017 match featuring the women on Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown. You can check out the full match in the player below.

– WWE also released a full match between The Miz vs. Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental title at Survivor Series 2016. You can check out the full match video below.

Shaul Guerrero, Survivor Series, WWE

