Shaul Guerrero On Possible WWE Return: ‘It’s Not My Decision, It’s Theirs’

In an interview with the Women’s Wrestling Weekly podcast (via Wrestlezone), Shaul Guerrero said that she would love to return to WWE some day, but noted that it’s their decision to make and not hers. Here are highlights:

On working for Lucha Underground: “I’ve always had an eye on Lucha Underground especially since I left WWE, but honestly, I had an agent and he hooked me up with Chris DeJoseph and he was fantastic. And he knew my mom because he was a writer for WWE for a while. He was like, ‘Yeah, we wanted you on the show for a long time but we didn’t know you were interested. And I’m over here like, ‘Yeah dude, let’s do this’ and it was that simple. And of course, I have Chavito there and I knew a lot of people there already and it was very much a homecoming and it was a wonderful atmosphere. I can’t believe it finally aired. I was waiting every single week watching and waiting for the bomb to drop and it’s been fantastic. It was so overwhelming. It was so humbling… That’s everything I wanted to do for my dad and I know I can’t wrestle the way I want to..but in that 2-minute segment, I felt that I got to be that …finally…what I always wanted to be. I got to be his daughter, I got to bring honor. I’m so thankful for Chavito because he looked out for me the entire time…And I think he would have been proud. I love the Lucha Underground believers, they’re fantastic. They made me feel so welcome… I was terrified… I was like, ‘I’m going to walk out and everyone was going to be like, ‘who’s this b**ch, I don’t know her’.”

On how she met Aiden English: “We met when I first was at FCW and I was there before him. And I thought I was hot sh*t. You know, I was FCW champion, queen of FCW and he showed up and he was the opposite of what a wrestler would look like. You know, my husband build is different, he is this pale Irish kid, he plays music, this theatre geek and when he first came in; I was like “eww, who’s the pale kid’. When I came back to WWE after I went to rehab, he was this confident man and he was so nice and we lived in the same apartment complex and he was always offering to help me with anything I needed. He was like, ‘ do you need a ride, do you need anything?’ That blossomed into flirting and then the moment we went on our first date, we just haven’t stopped being with each other and the rest is history.”

On a future in entertainment: “I want to do a movie, I want to do more acting. And I have done a lot of theatre in Orlando and I’ve gotten into here, in Chicago. And I would really love to get into film and tv.”

On working for WOW: “[David McLane] just so happened to be at Lucha Underground taping that I happened to be at. I was only there for two days. Lucha Underground tapes for a long time and our paths happened to cross and when he heard me announce; he didn’t see me he just heard me and was like who is that person and I need her to announce for WOW. And then he found out, ‘Oh I’m a Guerrero “. And everything fell into place. I admire Tessa Blanchard so much, I love watching her in the ring. She is just a fireball and I look up to her so much, she is one of the examples of what I wanted to be if my body could handle wrestling as much as she is killing the game right now. But like, I love watching her and she is so intense. You have to watch WOW.”

On returning to WWE: “You know what, when it comes to WWE… I always get the question on social media a lot, where’s it like you know’ why don’t you come back?’ And it’s not really my decision if I want to come back; it’s theirs. You know and of course, I would love it if WWE saw all my stuff with WOW and saw all my stuff with Lucha and saw all my stuff; my potential to manage and announce and do anything I can. WWE will always be my family. My dad and mom were with them [more] than they were with us. So, that is definitely home, it always will be and I appreciate them for everything they did for me and for my husband. So.. I here… I’m not going to say no.”