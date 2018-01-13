Shawn Daivari Comments On Working With Mark Henry: ‘We Forged An Awesome Friendship’

As we reported yesterday, Mark Henry is considered retired by WWE, even though he never had an in-ring retirement on television. In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Shawn Daivari, who managed Mark Henry in 2006, spoke about being pared up with the World’s Strongest Man and what he taught him about the wrestling business.

Daivari said: “Working with Mark was awesome. We were both kinda thrown in the deep end when we were put together. it all happened accidentally. I was with Kurt on Raw, then Dave [Batista] got hurt on SmackDown. Mark just started with a monster push to be a heel that was big enough to make Dave sell. Dave is massive. It’s hard to get babyface sympathy on a guy who legit is bigger than a statue of a Greek god. So Mark got thrown right into the deep end after kinda being in a bit of a lull. Then Batista tore his tricep I think and kinda left Mark with no one to work with and Smackdown’s biggest babyface on the shelf for six months.

So they moved me and Kurt to SmackDown, put the belt on Kurt, then did the swerve where they put me with Mark. Neither I, nor Kurt, nor Mark knew this was happening. And from that, we forged an awesome friendship. We drove together we hung out together, I got to know his wife and his (then) new baby. Mark was a guy very similar to Muhammad [Hassan] who was kind of unfairly judged a bit by a lot of the boys. I was happy to work with him during that run where we both had this mentality of [proving the doubters wrong]. Undertaker was the first one who jumped on board and allowed Mark to be elevated. Things were going great too, until he got hurt and kinda had to start the whole process all over again. But, as you saw, it worked out.

The best advice was how to conduct myself as a human being in the spotlight. People forget how young I was when I started. I was only 21 at that time, and although I was very mature for a 21-year-old, I still didn’t have the maturity of someone who was on TV, recognized places he went, had enough money to kinda do whatever I wanted, etc. He just taught me how to be a normal human being and be polite, humble, civil, and charitable to those who aren’t as lucky as we were.“