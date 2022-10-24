Shawn Dean Comments On Recent Reports About Thunder Rosa’s Friends Not Getting Booked in AEW

It was reported last week that AEW had not been booking wrestlers close to Thunder Rosa in recent weeks, although a reason was not provided. In a post on Twitter, Shawn Dean commented on the story and called out what he sees as ‘careless’ reporting. Dean books talent for AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation.

He wrote: “It’s the kind of careless reporting like this causing unnecessary issues and problems for no reason! U have no info, yet still report this dumb bs! All those talented women are in good standing. So whoever brought that to ur attention is a liar and a fraud. #Salute.”

Dave Meltzer, who was the one who reported the story, replied: “All are expected back. It was just an observation made and mostly about King seemingly getting a little push and then not being on TV since, but I’m told she’s back and the rest are on the Texas dates.”

Last time Imma say it…They live in Texas…what sense does it make booking them in the east coast…it’s dumb…what makes it careless is suggesting that because they are her “friends” they aren’t booked… — Capt. Shawn Dean (@ShawnDean773) October 23, 2022