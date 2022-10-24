wrestling / News

Shawn Dean Comments On Recent Reports About Thunder Rosa’s Friends Not Getting Booked in AEW

October 24, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Shawn Dean AEW

It was reported last week that AEW had not been booking wrestlers close to Thunder Rosa in recent weeks, although a reason was not provided. In a post on Twitter, Shawn Dean commented on the story and called out what he sees as ‘careless’ reporting. Dean books talent for AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation.

He wrote: “It’s the kind of careless reporting like this causing unnecessary issues and problems for no reason! U have no info, yet still report this dumb bs! All those talented women are in good standing. So whoever brought that to ur attention is a liar and a fraud. #Salute.

Dave Meltzer, who was the one who reported the story, replied: “All are expected back. It was just an observation made and mostly about King seemingly getting a little push and then not being on TV since, but I’m told she’s back and the rest are on the Texas dates.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Shawn Dean, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading