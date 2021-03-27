wrestling / News
Shawn Dean Reflects On One Year With AEW
March 27, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, ‘Captain’ Shawn Dean, who recently signed a deal with AEW, reflected on a year of working with the company. He noted that himself, Lee Johnson, Anna Jay, Alan Angels and Preston Vance all started out as Dark performers during the pandemic and turned that into full-time contracts.
He wrote: “Around this time last year this group of 5 started out doing the first set of tapings for @AEW . We are forever tied to that moment…Now a year later we are #AllElite and ready to continue the work!!!”
https://mobile.twitter.com/ShawnDean773/status/1375835691955990528
